Wind-whipped Highland fire swells to 2,200 acres in Riverside County; 3 structures destroyed

At least three structures were destroyed and six others damaged as a wildfire continued to burn in Riverside County on Tuesday morning.

The Highland fire began around 12:37 p.m. Monday in the unincorporated neighborhood of Aguanga and quickly exploded in size as it met with strong Santa Ana winds and dried vegetation. At least 15 additional structures are threatened by the blaze, which had 0% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuation orders remain in place for residents south of Sage Road and Golden Eagle Drive, north of Cottonwood Creek, west of Boulder Vista and east of Becker Lane, as well as residents south of Highway 371, west of Sorensen Road and north of the San Diego County line.

An additional evacuation order was issued at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday for residents south of Highway 79, north of the San Diego County line, east of Forest Route 8S07 and west of Crosely Truck Trail.

An evacuation warning is in effect for areas east of Vail Lake, west of Shirley Way, south of Pueblo Drive and Exa Ely Road, and north of David Street. An evacuation warning is also in effect for areas west of the Cahuilla Tribal Reservation Boundary and north of County Line Road.

A reception center has been opened at Great Oak High School in Temecula. Large and small animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter.

More than 300 firefighters are battling the blaze from the air and ground, according to Rob Roseen, a public information officer with Cal Fire in Riverside County.

“We’ll have an increased augmentation of ground resources today,” Roseen said. “They’ll be bolstered by numerous resources that will be working in the area, as well as our fixed-wing and helicopter assets that will be working over the fire throughout the day to try to build some containment on this.”

Winds are coming out of the southeast and pushing the fire northwest, although there is some spread in all directions, he said. A wind advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. across much of the Inland Empire, including Riverside County, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to abate slightly compared to Monday, when even stronger gusts helped fuel the fire, Roseen said. The blaze is burning in light, flashy grasses and medium brush.

Roseen could not immediately confirm what types of structures had been destroyed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Times staff writer Jeremy Childs contributed to this report.