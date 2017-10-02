Full containment of week-old Canyon fire expected today

Fire authorities say they anticipate full containment Monday of the week-old Canyon fire in Corona.

The Orange County Fire Authority announced on Twitter on Sunday morning that the fire, which had burned 2,662 acres and damaged six structures, was 95% contained.

The fast-moving fire, driven by temperatures in the 90s and strong winds, forced as many as 1,500 Corona residents to evacuate last week as it exploded to 2,000 acres in the Santa Ana Mountains near the Anaheim-Corona border, threatening homes.

Authorities ordered residents of all homes south of Green River Road from the 91 Freeway to Trudy Lane, including the Orchard Glen Tract, to leave as more than 300 firefighters trudged through steep, rugged terrain to battle the blaze.

Sgt. Daron Wyatt, a spokesman for the Anaheim police and fire departments, said the blaze began about 1 p.m. on Sept. 25. The fire had spread into a “small section” of Chino Hills State Park about 3 p.m., he said.

