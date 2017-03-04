Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting at downtown L.A. Carl's Jr.

A suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting at a fast food restaurant in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, police said.

Police received a report at about 12:20 p.m. of the shooting at a Carl’s Jr. restaurant near the intersection of Broadway and Olympic Boulevard, according to Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect was transported to a hospital, she said.

No other information was immediately available about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

