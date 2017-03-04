Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting at downtown L.A. Carl's Jr.

A suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting at a fast food restaurant in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, police said.
Police received a report at about 12:20 p.m. of the shooting at a Carl’s Jr. restaurant near the intersection of Broadway and Olympic Boulevard, according to Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect was transported to a hospital, she said.
No other information was immediately available about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
For more California news, follow me on Twitter @vicjkim