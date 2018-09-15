Woman barricades herself at senior-living home in Castaic after firing shots at deputies

A woman inside an apartment at a senior-living complex in Castaic opened fire Friday on deputies sent there to conduct a welfare check, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
No one was hit by “an unknown number of shots” fired by the woman, who then barricaded herself inside the apartment. No injuries were reported.
The woman’s name was not released.
The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. at the Castaic Lake Senior Village apartments in the 31000 block of Castaic Road.
Residents of three units were evacuated as members of the Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau arrived at the scene, officials said.
“Deputies are attempting to make contact with the suspect at this time to bring this to a peaceful resolution,” officials said in a statement.