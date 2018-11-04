CBD-infused products are being sold everywhere in California — but are they legal?

The prohibition comes at a time when CBD’s reputation as an alternative cure-all has captured the public’s imagination and spawned a half-billion-dollar industry. With weed-friendly California putting the brakes on CBD sales, however, the future of that exploding market has been cast into doubt. It has also raised questions over just how well officials can enforce the ban, and whether — as CBD supporters insist — the state is actually increasing the risk of consumers purchasing fraudulent or adulterated products.