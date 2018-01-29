One dead after single-engine Cessna crashes at military base in Bay Area

One person was killed when a plane crashed onto a military base in the Bay Area, according to news reports Monday.
The wreckage of a single-engine Cessna 152 was found on the grounds of Military Ocean Terminal Concord about 10:30 a.m. Monday, but it's unclear how the crash occurred, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane departed Buchanan Field Airport a few miles to the southwest just minutes before the crash, he said.
Only the pilot was on board the plane, he said. Firefighters who responded to the crash site then called for the coroner to pick up a body, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, officials said.
UPDATES:
2:45 p.m.: This article was updated with the plane's departure time and location.
This article was originally published at 2:15 p.m.