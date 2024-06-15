Federal authorities investigating plane crash near Chino Airport

LOCATION: Chino Airport AREA/CITY: Chino DETAILS: Two people have been confirmed dead after multiple reports of a downed air craft were reported at Chino Airport. At around 1PM first responders received multiple reports of an air craft that had crashed and was on fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found older style air craft with a detached engine on fire. While working on the fire, firefighters searched the plane and confirmed that both of the occupants of the plane were confirmed to be deceased. Fire and Law Enforcement remain on scene and are investigating the incident.

A small plane carrying two people crashed shortly after departing Chino Airport around 12:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft was a twin-engine Lockheed 12A, said FAA spokeswoman Mina Kaji. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, Kaji said.

A spokesperson for the Chino Valley Fire District said two people died in the incident, ABC7 reported. No other people were on the plane, no one on the ground was injured and those who died have not been identified, according to ABC7.

This is a developing story.

