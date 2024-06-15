Federal authorities investigating plane crash near Chino Airport
A small plane carrying two people crashed shortly after departing Chino Airport around 12:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The aircraft was a twin-engine Lockheed 12A, said FAA spokeswoman Mina Kaji. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, Kaji said.
A spokesperson for the Chino Valley Fire District said two people died in the incident, ABC7 reported. No other people were on the plane, no one on the ground was injured and those who died have not been identified, according to ABC7.
This is a developing story.
