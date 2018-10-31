Man wielding chainsaws and threatening to cut off heads on BART train is arrested in Oakland

A San Francisco man was arrested Monday after commuters on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train took video of him wielding chainsaws and apparently trying to start the tools in a scene that appeared to be in line with the plot of a horror movie.
The roughly 2½-minute video, which was posted on Twitter, shows a man moving a chainsaw up and down mumbling, “Cut your freaking head off,” while riding the train in Oakland.
The video shows the man opening another box and pulling out what appears to be a new electric chainsaw. Police said the tools were stolen. The man seems to examine the chainsaw before the video ends.
BART police responded to the Lake Merritt station shortly before 4:40 p.m., less than 10 minutes after calls began rolling into the department about the odd situation, BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said.
Patrick Bingman, 47, was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats, possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants as he exited the train at the station, police said.
“People bring a lot of things on BART,” Trost said, adding that she’s seen photos of refrigerators and huge garbage cans commuting with riders. “In that sense, we’re used to seeing odd things, but never a power tool like this and certainly not someone taking it out.”