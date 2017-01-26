Two men in their 60s stabbed to death in Chinatown, police say

Two men were stabbed to death Thursday afternoon in Chinatown, and a search is underway for their killer, police said.

Police responded to the 900 block of north Broadway about 2:45 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots, said LAPD Officer Irma Mota.

When officers arrived they found two men in their 60s fatally stabbed, not shot, she said. Their attacker has not been found, and Mota could not say if a weapon was found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, she said.

The deaths mark the second and third homicides in Chinatown in the last 12 months, according to The Times’ Homicide Report database.

