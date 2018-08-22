Firefighters rush downtown after fire rips through commercial building

A fire broke out in a commercial business in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, triggering a large response from city firefighters and shutting down streets.
The blaze was reported about 5 a.m. at 1316 S. Margo Street, just a few doors down from a fire station and a couple blocks from the convention center, fire officials said. The fire was chewing through loads of pallets and cardboard and sent plumes of smoke and flames through the roof where firefighters tried to make a stand, but the blaze was too much, officials said.
About 5:40 a.m., commanders issued a greater alarm call and ordered firefighters off the building’s roof.
“Based on conditions, incident commander made the decision to move to a defensive operation. Firefighters off the roof and out of the interior,” fire officials said in a media statement.
A firefighter got up on a ladder towering over the building and began blasting water toward its center, which was engulfed in flames with portions of the roof collapsed. Smoke blanketed downtown buildings and the nearby freeways.
At least 90 firefighters were still battling the blaze as of 6 a.m. Parts of South Grand Avenue, Olive Street and Pico Boulevard were closed. No injuries had been reported, and the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.