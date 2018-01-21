Two men argue, shots are fired, and a 3-year-old boy is fatally wounded in Compton

An argument between two men in a Compton parking lot led to gunfire that left a 3-year-old boy fatally wounded Saturday evening, officials said.
The gunman is still at large, and deputies say the shooting appears to be gang-related.
The incident, which took place about 7:45 p.m., began when two men argued in a parking lot on the 2800 block of West Alondra Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
During the argument, one man began to enter a vehicle driven by his girlfriend when the other man opened fire, the statement said. The car left, but the occupants discovered the child had been wounded.
Deputies then responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 17200 block of South Central Avenue in Carson. Media reports said the boy’s mother apparently drove from Compton to Carson in search of help. Deputies took the boy to a hospital, where he died.
The boy’s name was not released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.
UPDATES:
6:15 a.m.: Updated with the age of the victim and other details.
This article was first published at 1:40 a.m.