Contra Costa sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in house party shooting

A Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder after he fired shots at several people following a dispute at a house party in Sacramento, police said.

The deputy, Kyle Rowland, was one of several people attending the house party on Friday in the 1100 block of G Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Rowland started acting aggressive and strange, so partygoers asked him to leave, KCRA reported.

But the 23-year-old Sacramento resident returned to the home just before 2 a.m. with a firearm, police said. Rowland confronted several partygoers and opened fire on them, the police department said.

Several people tackled Rowland and restrained him until police arrived. No one was injured in the shooting.

Rowland was taken into custody and booked into a Sacramento County jail.

Two firearms were found at the scene.

After the news of his arrest, Rowland was fired from the sheriff’s office. He joined the office in October 2016 and was on probation.

“The office of the sheriff was made aware of this incident Friday morning,” sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee said. “We take this matter seriously.”

