Two mothers shot to death at Covina home are identified

Police have identified two women who were fatally shot in a Covina home Sunday.

Lynda Fick, 70, and Nicole Biewener, 23, were killed and Biewener’s 2-year-old son was shot in the back, said Covina police Lt. Rick Walczak.

The toddler is in the hospital with serious internal wounds, Walczak said.

Police arrested Lucas Doi Fick, 36, the older woman’s son who lived with her in the Covina house, on charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Fick, a drug violation parolee with a lengthy criminal history, was being held without bail.

Biewener was a “recent girlfriend” of Fick’s who lived in Azuza, Walczak said. The 2-year-old is not Fick’s son, Walczak said.

No charges related to the shootings have been filed, but Fick is the primary suspect, Walczak said.

Police found two handguns in the house, and hope that the ankle monitor Fick was wearing will help them determine his whereabouts at the time of the shooting, Walczak said.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call (626) 384-5612.

Staff writer Frank Shyong contributed to this report.

ALSO

Bullets tear into Pomona home, killing 8-year-old boy

Gang member accused of killing Whittier cop had cycled in and out of jail, records show

13-year-old girl in coma after being hit by falling tree during storm