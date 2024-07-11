Three family members shot, killed at Alameda home

Three family members were shot to death at a home in Alameda on Wednesday night and several others wounded, police said. Some of the victims found in the home were children.

An unconfirmed number of people were shot at the home in the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Road, the Alameda Police Department said in a social media post.

Someone called police to report their neighbor had been shot and when officers arrived at the house they found one gunshot victim, authorities said. While investigators were searching the home, they found other victims, including children, police said.

There was no additional information immediately available about the victims. Several of them were transported to the hospital, but there was no information available about their conditions.

Alameda police told news station KTVU the shooting was reported around 9 p.m. and two of the three victims who died were adults and the third was a child.

Police said the investigation into the shootings is continuing but that there was no threat to the general public.

A man was taken into custody as a person of interest, KTVU reported, but it’s unclear if the person was officially arrested or whether the individual knew the victims.