Woman climbs crane in downtown L.A. and locks herself inside, drawing police and firefighters

A woman scaled a crane Tuesday afternoon at a downtown Los Angeles construction site and locked herself inside the cab, drawing firefighters and police to respond to a report of a possible jumper.

The crane is in the 100 block of West Cesar Chavez Avenue, near Olvera Street and El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historic Monument, according to L.A. Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Workers at the construction site shut down power to the crane, Stewart said.

Meanwhile, firefighters were assessing the safest way to reach and communicate with the woman.

It’s unclear why the woman climbed up the crane.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno