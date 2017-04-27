Culver City Police Department removes guidelines for immigration enforcement from its manual

The Culver City Police Department has removed a section from its manual that gave officers guidelines on how to enforce immigration law, a move that follows a Los Angeles Times report on how several police departments in California retain written policies that are inconsistent with their public stance against enforcing federal immigration laws.

Culver City’s police were one of at least 11 agencies that purchased a comprehensive police manual from Lexipol, an Irvine-based company, which included guidelines for the enforcement of immigration laws that drew stern criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The policy seemed especially odd for Culver City, which declared itself a so-called sanctuary city in March. Outgoing Mayor Jim Clarke announced the removal of the policy in a statement released earlier this month.

“I am pleased that Police Chief [Scott] Bixby swiftly gave this matter his full attention and moved to delete Policy 415 in the Police Department manual,” Clarke said in the statement. “This should address any concerns in our community about the role the Culver City Police Department plays in enforcing federal immigration law. The simple answer is: none.”

Civil rights activists raised concerns about the policies earlier this month, saying they encouraged immigration enforcement at a time when many local police agencies are trying to build trust with immigrant communities fearful over President Trump’s calls for more deportations.

The policy also said officers could use a “lack of English proficiency” as grounds to stop a person suspected of illegal entry into the U.S., which the ACLU said could easily lead to racial profiling.

In addition to Culver City, police in Azusa, Blythe, Brisbane, Fontana, Fremont, Irwindale, Laguna Beach, Murrieta, Rialto and Walnut Creek all purchased the policy, according to the ACLU.

Despite the existence of the policy in their manuals, police officials in Blythe, Brisbane, Fremont, Rialto and Walnut Creek told The Times earlier this month that they do not actively engage in immigration enforcement.

Rialto’s Police Chief Randy De Anda also said that he would consider revising the policy.

james.queally@latimes.com

