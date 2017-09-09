Hundreds expected to march through the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday for immigrants rights

Hundreds of activists plan to march through the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday to protest efforts by the Trump administration to phase out protections from deportation for roughly 800,000 young immigrants brought into the country illegally by their parents.

The march is scheduled to begin with a rally at 3 p.m. at MacArthur Park before continuing on at 5 p.m. to Echo Park, according to organizers. After a short break, participants will then march to Placita Olvera in downtown Los Angeles, across from Union Station, where the demonstration is expected to end about 7 p.m.

The primary focus of the march is to defend participants in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. Known as “Dreamers,” the young people were given a reprieve from deportation and access to work permits if they arrived in the U.S. before age 16 and stayed in school and out of trouble.

But organizers of Sunday’s march said the demonstration is also intended to protest Trump’s plans to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.

Speakers at the MacArthur Park rally will include Alma de Jesus Ramirez and Ludi Valdez Word, both Dreamers. Jeff Lafferty of the National Lawyers Guild and Mike Manalo-Pedro, lead coordinator of the DREAM Center at Cal Poly Pomona, will also speak.

The marchers’ 4.3-mile route will result in temporary street closures along stretches of Westlake Avenue, Beverly Boulevard, Alvarado Street, Glendale Boulevard, Echo Park Avenue, Sunset Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Trump on Tuesday took action to strip away protections for Dreamers. He gave the Republican-majority Congress six months to write a law to resolve their plight.

Later that day, Trump seemed to accept the prospect that Congress might not be able to agree on legislation. "If they can't," he tweeted, "I will revisit this issue!" It was unclear what he meant by "revisit."

The legislative uncertainty created by the president's action translated to even greater personal uncertainty for the many people affected. Protests were immediate in cities nationwide.

