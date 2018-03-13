Day care facility owner arrested on suspicion of lewd acts on a minor

The owner of an Agoura Hills day care facility was arrested on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts on a minor, authorities said Tuesday.
Paul Lopez, 72, was arrested Wednesday and released after posting a $100,000 bond, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He remains out on bond pending his arraignment.
Lopez owns and operates the Small Wonder Academy day care facility, which has been in existence for several years and provides care for children from 3 months to 4 years old, authorities said.
The investigation is being handled by the department's special victims bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call (877) 710-LASD (5273).
