Patrol car hits fleeing suspect in Lancaster

A 19-year-old Lancaster man suspected of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend was struck by a sheriff’s patrol cruiser as he attempted to run from deputies Thursday night.

The suspect, who suffered minor injuries, has not yet been identified.

The episode began when Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a man assaulting a woman in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, shortly after 10 p.m., according to Deputy Trina Schrader, a department spokesman.

Deputies learned the suspect had fled in a gray Nissan with his girlfriend and was spotted driving in a reckless manner. He crashed the vehicle near 15th Street East and Kettering Street, Schrader said.

Schrader said the suspect was fleeing the scene on foot when he ran in front of a responding patrol vehicle before it could stop and was struck.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and later booked into custody on suspicion of kidnapping and assault, Schrader said.

The 19-year-old victim was found in the suspect's vehicle and treated for injuries she suffered in the assault, Schrader said.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes