Suspect killed, sheriff's deputy wounded in Compton shooting

A man was fatally shot and a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded after the suspect shot at two officers who pulled him over during a traffic stop in Compton, authorities said.

Deputies had pulled over a white sedan on the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when one of the officers opened the rear passenger door of the car, according to Deputy Trina Schrader, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

The man pulled out a gun and shot at the deputy, Schrader said. When the deputy shot back, the man shot at the second officer, who also opened fire, she said. The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Schrader said. A deputy who was examining the vehicle was also taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries and released, she said. The second deputy was not wounded.

Two others in the car, both women, were being detained pending further investigation, Schrader said.

Authorities said the suspect may have been a gang member.

sarah.parvini@latimes.com

Twitter: @sarahparvini

ALSO

Warrant issued for Bikram yoga founder beset by legal woes

8 California guards, 7 inmates sent to hospital after Pelican Bay prison brawl

Playboy model Dani Mathers pleads no contest in gym 'body-shaming' photo case