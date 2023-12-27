16-year-old boy shot and killed in Compton
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Compton after reportedly being involved in a fight with the shooter, authorities said.
Deputies responded to the 700 block of West Corregidor Street for reports of a person who was shot, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
When deputies arrived around 5:30 p.m., they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries and a teenage boy who was shot in the upper part of his body. Both were taken to a hospital, where the teenager died from his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Homicide investigators believe both victims were involved in a fight with another man who shot them, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s department, and there is no additional information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.
