California

16-year-old boy shot and killed in Compton

Sheriff’s deputies stand next to a lamppost with crime scene tape
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday evening to the 700 block of West Corregidor Street after reports of a shooting.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Compton after reportedly being involved in a fight with the shooter, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 700 block of West Corregidor Street for reports of a person who was shot, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived around 5:30 p.m., they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries and a teenage boy who was shot in the upper part of his body. Both were taken to a hospital, where the teenager died from his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Homicide investigators believe both victims were involved in a fight with another man who shot them, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s department, and there is no additional information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

