Man is hit in shooting involving L.A. County sheriff's gang deputies in South Whittier

A man was struck by gunfire Tuesday in a shooting involving Los Angeles County sheriff’s gang suppression deputies in South Whittier, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just after 2:30 p.m. in the 13700 block of Mulberry Drive in the unincorporated area , Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.

The man was taken to a hospital, she said. His condition was not immediately known.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

It was not immediately clear why deputies from the Sheriff’s Department’s Operation Safe Street Bureau were in the area.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide and internal affairs bureaus will be investigating the shooting, Nishida said.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA

UPDATES:

4:05 p.m.: This article was updated with sheriff’s officials identifying the suspect’s gender.

This article was originally published at 3:20 p.m.