Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot on 10 Freeway
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was shot Monday on the 10 Freeway, authorities said.
The Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Times that a deputy assigned to a motorcycle unit was shot on the freeway in West Covina but did not provide additional information, saying the investigation is ongoing.
The westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway were closed in West Covina near Barranca Street, NBC4 reported.
The deputy was taken to the hospital. Sources told The Times patrol officer was shot in the back.
Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the department, said the deputy is in stable condition and was wearing a bullet-resistant vest.
Authorities said they are looking into a person of interest in connection with the shooting. Deputies tracked white van and now have a La Puente home surrounded, sources told the Times.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
