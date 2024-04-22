Advertisement
California

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot on 10 Freeway

Police investigate a shooting on the 10 Freeway in West Covina.
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was shot on the 10 Freeway in the West Covina on Monday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Karen Garcia
 and Richard Winton
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was shot Monday on the 10 Freeway, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Times that a deputy assigned to a motorcycle unit was shot on the freeway in West Covina but did not provide additional information, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway were closed in West Covina near Barranca Street, NBC4 reported.

The deputy was taken to the hospital. Sources told The Times patrol officer was shot in the back.

Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the department, said the deputy is in stable condition and was wearing a bullet-resistant vest.

Authorities said they are looking into a person of interest in connection with the shooting. Deputies tracked white van and now have a La Puente home surrounded, sources told the Times.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

