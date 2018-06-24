Problems getting detainees to court on time magnified under 'zero-tolerance' immigration crackdown

In mid-May, a massive computer glitch that affected the national federal prison system, including the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego, or MCC, delayed dozens of arrestees from getting to court in a timely fashion. Prosecutors dropped about 30 of the misdemeanor illegal entry cases and went forward with the handful of felony re-entry cases involved. Another 20 or so have been dismissed since then. Those defendants have been released into immigration custody to begin the civil deportation process.