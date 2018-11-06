Son of Diamond Bar couple found dead in their home after fire is arrested on suspicion of murder

The 33-year-old son of a Diamond Bar couple found dead in their home after it went up in flames last week was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder.
The badly burned bodies of John Venti, 75, his wife Linda, 66, were discovered in a downstairs bedroom of their two-story house in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive once firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, officials said. The Ventis’ dog also died in the fire.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials allege Ryan Michael Venti set the fire intentionally. It is not clear if the couple died in the blaze or before the fire. Authorities have not said what specifically sparked the blaze.
Ryan Venti was not home at the time of the fire and authorities quickly identified him as a person of interest in the investigation.
Neighbors told investigators that Ryan Venti’s behavior had become more erratic in recent months, Lt. John Corina of the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau said.
There had not been previous reports of the man trying to harm his family, according to Corina, who added that sheriff’s deputies had not received any 911 calls from the home in years.
“We’re told the son suffers from mental issues,” he said.
Neighbors on Crooked Creek Drive called police about 8 p.m. Monday to report seeing the younger Venti near the burned home. Authorities said it appeared he had been hiding in the hills and brush near the home to avoid capture.
He was arrested and booked at the Walnut sheriff’s station and is being held on $2-million bail.