Owners of properties damaged in L.A. County fires urged to seek property tax relief

The Los Angeles County Assessor’s office has set up a disaster relief telephone line to help the owners of properties damaged in the county’s three fires to apply for property tax relief.

Assessor Jeffrey Prang said any property that had damage of $10,000 or more in the Skirball, Rye or Creek fires may qualify for refunds on their December payment and reductions going forward until the house is repaired or rebuilt.

Assessor’s spokesman Robert Kalonian said officials from the office are visiting shelters to help eligible property owners fill out the paper application forms that are required by state law to submit a claim.

The form can also be downloaded from the assessor’s website.

Those without access to a computer can obtain the forms at any assessor office, including the Sylmar office at 13800 Balboa Blvd., which has reopened after a brief closure during the fires.

Assistance is available at the hotline (213) 974-8658.

