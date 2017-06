Two people were found dead late Monday after an altercation at a business in Downey, authorities said.

Police were called at 8:15 p.m. to a car audio shop near Lakewood Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue, and inside found two men dead from gunshot wounds, said Downey Police Sgt. Maria Villegas.

A third person was found wounded and taken to a hospital, KTLA reported. His condition was not immediately known, and the investigation into the motive for the shooting is ongoing.

This story will be updated.