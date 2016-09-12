High school drumline coach in Visalia is arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a student

A Visalia band coach was arrested Saturday in connection with having a sexual relationship with a high school student, police said.

Derek Nishimoto, 48, was taken into custody about 12:15 p.m. on suspicion of numerous felony sexual assault charges, including unlawful sexual acts with a minor, according to the Visalia Police Department.

The student engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with Nishimoto from about April to September after they met at Mount Whitney High School in Visalia, police said.

Nishimoto was a volunteer drumline coach who was working in the band’s percussion section.

Nishimoto worked at the high school since November 2010, according to Tamara Ravalin, assistant superintendent of human resources development at Visalia Unified School District. After leaving in March, he returned in July for band camp, she said. He is no longer volunteering with the district.

“The physical and emotional safety of our students is our number one priority and we are watchful for any type of behavior or conduct that is inappropriate,” she said.

School administration planned to meet with students and parents Monday evening to discuss Nishimoto’s arrest.

