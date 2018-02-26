Suspects who used a dump truck to steal an ATM lead deputies on a pursuit and get away on foot

Two suspects who used a dump truck to steal a Chase Bank ATM led deputies on a pursuit early Sunday morning before getting away on foot, authorities said.
About 4:45 a.m., Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they responded to a burglary call in the 17300 block of Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia.
Deputies used the ATM's tracking device to find the truck within minutes, but when the driver failed to stop they backed off.
A few minutes later, deputies spotted the truck again and resumed the chase. At one point, a passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran away, said Deputy Joana Warren.
The driver eventually entered the 105 Freeway, heading west for about 20 minutes before swerving down a steep embankment and driving onto surface streets.
Shortly thereafter, the driver crashed into at least two parked vehicles on the 11500 block of Bellinger Street in Lynwood and ran off on foot. Deputies set up a perimeter but couldn't find the driver.
It was so dark that authorities couldn't tell if the suspects were men or women. Later Sunday, the dump truck was reported stolen, Warren said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the suspects can call the Sheriff's Department's Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7893.
