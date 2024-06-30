Gas station robbery leads to chase and fatal crash, police say

A gas station robbery set off a car chase down Los Angeles city streets that led to a crash and the death of one of the robbery suspects, police said.

The incident unfolded Saturday evening on West Adams Boulevard, where police said a 21-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint while parked at a gas station.

The man pursued the robbers as they drove away, and allegedly collided his black SUV into the back of their white sedan, police said. The sedan rammed into a light pole at the intersection with South West View Street, and two passengers jumped out, firing multiple shots at their pursuer.

Advertisement

Paramedics arriving at the scene pronounced the driver behind the wheel, identified by LAPD as a man in his 30s, dead.

The robbery victim waited at the scene of the crash for officers to arrive, an LAPD spokesman said. The case is being investigated by the homicide division, but the spokesman could not say if the robbery victim was taken into custody.

