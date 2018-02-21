Pickup driver leads police on wild pursuit, disappearing in underground tunnel before train goes in

A pickup driver led police on a wild pursuit in East Los Angeles late Tuesday, driving onto train tracks and into an underground light rail tunnel where he disappeared.
Live footage showed one Metro train going into the tunnel after the suspect drove in. Moments later, another train came out in the other direction on the adjacent tracks.
A Metro spokesman said the truck got stuck on the tracks in the tunnel.
Shortly after 11 p.m., the male driver was taken into custody, but a female suspect was still outstanding, according to TV reports.
Earlier, the suspect sped through an intersection, slammed into a yellow taxi and kept driving. At one point, the suspect drove onto a sidewalk.
KTLA reported Huntington Park police initiated the pursuit because the truck was stolen. Police have set up a perimeter to search for the missing suspect.
Metro halted the Gold Line during the investigation, offering a shuttle service to passengers in the area, a spokesman said.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
UPDATES:
12:30 a.m.: This article was updated with comments from a Metro spokesman.
This article was originally published at 11:10 p.m.