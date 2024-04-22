Woman fatally stabbed while riding L.A. subway, found at Universal City station

Police investigate after a woman was found stabbed at the Universal City subway station on Monday. She later died at a hospital.

A woman was fatally stabbed while riding on a Metro train Monday morning, according to authorities.

The passenger, a woman in her 50s, was stabbed by a man in the throat and was found by police at the Universal City station in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison. The station serves the B Line (formerly the Red Line) trains that run from Union Station to North Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call from a passerby at 4:59 a.m. who reported seeing a “person down,” department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said.

As firefighters were on their way to the scene, dispatchers received several other calls from people who said they believed the victim was bleeding, but none of the callers were willing to get close enough to confirm anything about her condition, Humphrey said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, Madison said.

The man who stabbed her remains at large, and there was no additional information about the assailant.

L.A. Metro did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Train service to the station was interrupted on Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.