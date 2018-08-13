Deputies shoot and kill robbery suspect in East L.A.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in East Los Angeles on Sunday morning, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. in a housing complex on the corner of North Mednik Avenue and Floral Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
East Los Angeles Station deputies responded to a call of a man being robbed at gunpoint. When they arrived, the man directed deputies to a group of people inside the complex, the sheriff’s department said.
As the deputies drove toward the group, they ran in different directions, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies tried to find the suspects and directed additional units to the complex. An assisting unit driving through the complex found a man walking in a courtyard. Authorities said he looked at the deputies and began to run, then fell.
A fight broke out between the deputies and the suspect as they tried to detain him, the sheriff’s department said, and a deputy or deputies shot the man. A semiautomatic handgun was recovered from the scene, the department said. It was not immediately clear if more than one deputy opened fire.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the man as Anthony Vargas. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. One deputy suffered minor injuries.
Investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
8:15 a.m.: This article was updated with the identity of the man who was shot and killed.
This article was originally published at 8:05 a.m.