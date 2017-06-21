1 dead, 1 wounded after gunman opens fire on car stopped at light in El Monte

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in El Monte, where a driver stepped out of his car at a stoplight and opened fire on another vehicle Tuesday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Garvey and Durfee avenues about 11 p.m., officials said.

As the victim’s car waited for the light to change, another vehicle pulled up alongside and a “verbal interaction occurred between the occupants of both vehicles,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a media release.

During the exchange, a man exited the second vehicle, approached the passenger’s side rear window of the first car and began shooting, fatally striking the victim and wounding the male juvenile next to him, authorities said. The juvenile was a teenager, according to CBS2.

The victim, who was only described as being in his 20s, was sitting in the back seat, beside the teen. Two women sat in the front seats.

The driver of the victim’s car rushed to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The juvenile was listed in stable condition.

The shooter from the second vehicle got away, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

The killing marks the seventh homicide in El Monte in the last 12 months, according to the Homicide Report database.

