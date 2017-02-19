Man fatally stabbed in drive-by attack in El Monte

A man was fatally stabbed Sunday morning while walking in El Monte, and the assailant remains at large, authorities said.

The victim was walking with his cousin just before noon in the 4200 block of Peck Road when a car pulled up alongside the pair, said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A man got out of the front passenger seat, confronted the pair and stabbed the victim in the chest, Navarro-Suarez said.

The assailant returned to the car, which drove north and fled the scene.

The stabbing victim and his cousin ran south along Peck Road to a home, where the man collapsed.

He was later taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. His name was not released pending notification of family members by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The cousin was not injured in the attack, which is the first homicide to occur this year in El Monte. According to The Times’ Homicide Report database, three people were killed last year in the city, located 15 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley.

The Sheriff’s Department is assisting El Monte police in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

