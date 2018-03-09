Advertisement

Three injured in South El Monte shooting

Sonali Kohli
By
Mar 09, 2018 | 5:45 AM
Authorities believe a shooting occurred in South El Monte and left three men injured. (Los Angeles Times)

A triple shooting that may have started as a bar fight left three men injured in South El Monte early Friday morning, authorities said.

Authorities responding to a call concerning a gunshot victim around 2:30 a.m. found three victims, said L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Trina Schrader, a spokeswoman. One was found at the intersection of Rosemead Boulevard and Garvey Avenue, a second was 2 1/2 miles away at Rush Street and Tyler Avenue, and a third was at a local hospital, she said.

"We believe that the shooting occurred at Rosemead and Garvey and two of the victims left separately trying to get themselves to a hospital," Schrader said. "One made it to a hospital, one didn't make it to the hospital and one stayed at the scene."

All three are expected to survive their injuries, which may have been sustained in or near a bar, she said. Investigators do not yet know all the details because of a language barrier with the victims, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Temple station at 626-285-7171.

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.

