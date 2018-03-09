Three injured in South El Monte shooting

A triple shooting that may have started as a bar fight left three men injured in South El Monte early Friday morning, authorities said.
Authorities responding to a call concerning a gunshot victim around 2:30 a.m. found three victims, said L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Trina Schrader, a spokeswoman. One was found at the intersection of Rosemead Boulevard and Garvey Avenue, a second was 2 1/2 miles away at Rush Street and Tyler Avenue, and a third was at a local hospital, she said.
"We believe that the shooting occurred at Rosemead and Garvey and two of the victims left separately trying to get themselves to a hospital," Schrader said. "One made it to a hospital, one didn't make it to the hospital and one stayed at the scene."
All three are expected to survive their injuries, which may have been sustained in or near a bar, she said. Investigators do not yet know all the details because of a language barrier with the victims, she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Temple station at 626-285-7171.
