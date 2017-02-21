Police still searching for a missing 14-year-old boy in San Fernando

Police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy after he went missing in San Fernando on Friday.

Elias Rodriguez was last seen around 1 p.m. near his high school in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street in San Fernando, said Los Angeles Police Sgt. James Bender.

Elias called his mother to tell her he was walking home to Sylmar, Bender said. “He never made it home.”

Elias was wearing wearing black sweatpants, a grey jacket with “Lakeview” written in red, and a black baseball cap with a white bill, Bender said.

An LAPD press release describes Elias as Latino, 5 feet 4, about 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the boy to call the LAPD Mission Division at (818) 838-9800.

Friends and family are circulating a flier with a picture of Rodriguez, asking the public to help.

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.