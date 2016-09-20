Bel-Air homeowners love their water

Good morning. It is Tuesday, Sept. 21. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu “bungalow” is on the market for $11 million. Here's what else is happening in the Golden State:

TOP STORIES

Risk of abuse

The death of a malnourished boy found battered in an Echo Park closet has prompted the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to consider a revamp of a program intended to measure children’s risk of abuse. Records show 11-year-old Yonatan Daniel Aguilar’s risk of abuse had been marked as “high” four times from 2009 to 2012 by the computerized program. But there are questions about whether officials did enough in the years before his death. Los Angeles Times

In play

Rep. Darrell Issa’s once impenetrable GOP stronghold is now in play. Douglas Applegate, a retired Marine colonel and Iraq War veteran, has the Republican stalwart sweating out his bid for reelection. Los Angeles Times

L.A. AT LARGE

Water, water everywhere: Remember the wet prince of Bel-Air? One of these seven millionaires and billionaires could be the culprit. Center for Investigative Reporting

In a new light: Marcia Clark lost the so-called trial of the century. But the miniseries on the O.J. Simpson murder trial has given her something of a comeback. New York Times

Wedding bells: Pasadena City Hall has become such a popular spot for wedding photos that city officials are laying down the law (including no wardrobe changes in public view). San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Here kitty, kitty: Crumbs & Whiskers, the city’s first cat café, will open later this month. For $22, you can hang out with 15 to 20 cute kitties for about 75 minutes. LAist

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Ex parte communications: In a new lawsuit, five members of the California Coastal Commission are accused of violating transparency rules 590 times in the last two years. If a court agrees with the findings, the result could be millions of dollars in fines. A representative for the commission said the state attorney general’s office is reviewing the case. Los Angeles Times

Across the border: Record numbers of Roma are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum. The uptick is the result of an anti-immigrant wave making its way across Europe. “People are getting desperate enough and trying to claim asylum here,” said Ethel Brooks, chairwoman of the Budapest-based European Roma Rights Centre. Bloomberg

Oil oversight: An engineer from Long Beach will oversee oil and gas operations for Los Angeles. The city has not had a full-time petroleum administrator for decades. Uduak-Joe Ntuk previously worked for Chevron in the San Joaquin Valley. Los Angeles Times

Gathering place: The apartment of Chinatown power broker Rose Pak became a gathering spot Sunday night as news spread of her death. Among the mourners were former Mayor Willie Brown and Supervisor Aaron Peskin. “This is a loss never previously felt by this community,” Brown said. SFGate

CRIME AND COURTS

Terror response: How police in Los Angeles and San Francisco are responding after the terror attacks in New York and New Jersey. Wall Street Journal

Tree maintenance: A 36-year-old woman who was paralyzed by a falling tree branch is suing the city of San Francisco for negligence. An attorney for Emma Zhou said the city’s Recreation and Park Department is to blame because staff improperly pruned the city’s trees. A representative for the city said officials are still investigating the accident. SFGate

Gruesome crime: A 28-year-old Pomona man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend. Earlier this year, Alexander Anthony Clever pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and the special circumstances of mayhem and torture. When police found the victim, Yvette Silva, in a shower in a Pomona motel, her right lung and heart had been removed from her body. Los Angeles Times