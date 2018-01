The Los Angeles Fire Department is investigating what it calls a suspicious fire that left one person dead at a home in the Pico-Union neighborhood early Wednesday.

Firefighters arriving around 3:15 a.m. at the two-story triplex in the 1700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue found the body of one person inside, the department said.

The department said there was at least one smoke alarm in the home but it was not clear whether it was working.

No information about the dead person was available.