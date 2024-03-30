Massive fire rips through apartment complex in Lomita

A massive fire broke out Saturday evening at an apartment complex in Lomita.

Los Angeles County fire crews responded to a call at 6:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Palos Verdes Drive North, Fire Department officials said.

Two hours later, firefighters were still battling the massive three-alarm blaze at the Vista Verde complex. Live footage from CBS News showed flames tearing through the roof, which partly collapsed in the first two hours of the blaze. Clouds of smoke roiled from the site, which is adjacent to the Green Hills Memorial Park cemetery complex in Rancho Palos Verdes.