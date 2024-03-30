Advertisement
California

Massive fire rips through apartment complex in Lomita

By Corinne PurtillStaff Writer 
A massive fire broke out Saturday evening at an apartment complex in Lomita.

Los Angeles County fire crews responded to a call at 6:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Palos Verdes Drive North, Fire Department officials said.

Two hours later, firefighters were still battling the massive three-alarm blaze at the Vista Verde complex. Live footage from CBS News showed flames tearing through the roof, which partly collapsed in the first two hours of the blaze. Clouds of smoke roiled from the site, which is adjacent to the Green Hills Memorial Park cemetery complex in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Real estate listings describe Vista Verde as a two-story complex with at least 25 units. Injuries have not yet been reported.

Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC, Quartz and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

