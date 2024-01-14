Advertisement
Climate & Environment

Sheriff’s homicide investigation underway after body found in burning vehicle in Palmdale

By Russ MitchellStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a body inside a burning vehicle in Palmdale early Saturday, authorities said.

Deputies and firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 37800 block of Robina Avenue, where they found the vehicle engulfed in flames, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, investigators discovered the body inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The body has not been identified.

The investigation into the fire and circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation. No further details were available.

The sheriff’s department urges anyone with information to contact its Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Climate & Environment
Russ Mitchell

Russ Mitchell covers the epic transition to electric vehicles and energy storage for the Los Angeles Times, blending technology, policy and consumerism, with a particular focus on California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement