Sheriff’s homicide investigation underway after body found in burning vehicle in Palmdale

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a body inside a burning vehicle in Palmdale early Saturday, authorities said.

Deputies and firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 37800 block of Robina Avenue, where they found the vehicle engulfed in flames, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, investigators discovered the body inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The body has not been identified.

The investigation into the fire and circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation. No further details were available.

The sheriff’s department urges anyone with information to contact its Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.