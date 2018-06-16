Advertisement

2 people are killed in crash of small plane on Hesperia road

By
Jun 15, 2018 | 8:55 PM
2 people are killed in crash of small plane on Hesperia road
A San Bernardino County sheriff's pilot looks over the debris from a fatal plane crash near Hesperia Airport on Friday. (James Quigg / AP)

Two people were killed Friday when their small plane crashed just south of a San Bernardino County airport.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and Hesperia police say the plane crashed on a road and was on fire when deputies and first responders arrived shortly after 5 p.m. The plane crashed near Hesperia Airport.

Advertisement

FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro told the Daily Press that the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling on the road was struck and damaged by debris from the crash, but no one inside was injured.

Details on the plane's departure site or its destination were unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement