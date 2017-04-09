Sheriff's detectives investigating fatal stabbing in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in her Santa Clarita residence Saturday night and have detained the victim’s live-in girlfriend for questioning, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call from the victim’s mother at about 5:45 p.m. saying that the suspect was at her Burbank residence and had told her she’d assaulted her partner after a verbal altercation, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

Detectives forced their way into the victim’s residence in the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon in Santa Clarita where they discovered a woman with at least one stab wound, authorities said. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local law enforcement officers responded to the mother’s residence in Burbank where they detained the suspect, authorities said.

The woman remains in custody and the investigation is continuing, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Aura Sierra. The suspect's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477); or by using the P3 Tips mobile app on a smartphone; or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

maya.lau@latimes.com