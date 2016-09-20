Suspicious package outside federal building in downtown L.A. triggers arrival of bomb squad

A suspicious package found outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles has prompted the arrival of a police bomb squad, authorities said.

The package was found about 8:15 p.m. outside the building, which houses a federal courthouse and offices for the U.S. Marshals, among other agencies, according to Officer Jenny Houser of the Los Angeles Police Department.

As of 8:35 p.m., the LAPD’s bomb squad was en route to the building in the 200 block of East Temple Street.

It’s unclear how the call was initiated. Police did not have details on the type of package.

The building is near a cluster of government offices and facilities, including a federal detention center and the LAPD’s downtown jail.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno.