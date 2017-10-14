Firefighters gain control of deadly Northern California blazes, but some are coming home to rubble

Firefighters early Monday were continuing to gain control of the deadly fires that have ravaged Northern California, and a number of evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma counties were lifted.

In the last week, the fires have scorched more than 220,000 acres, destroyed or damaged more than 5,500 homes, displaced 100,000 people and killed at least 40.

Sunday appeared to be a turning point, as firefighters took advantage of winds that were weaker than expected to increase containment on the fires, even allowing some back into their homes.

“The conditions have been pretty favorable, the winds have been less than expected,” Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Jones said Monday morning. Sunday night was the “second night in the row where we had some reasonably decent production,” he said.

Still of concern is the 575-acre Oakmont fire, which was ignited Saturday near Santa Rosa. It was listed as 15% contained as of Sunday night.

The Oakmont fire was “very active” and was moving north during the day “with moderate rate of spread,” according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire incident report Sunday night.

The Nuns fire in Sonoma County, 40% contained on Sunday night after burning 48,627 acres, was also still a concern. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from burning more structures in the city of Sonoma, Jones said, but evacuation orders are still in place for the city.

The Nuns fire is moving north, “spreading at a moderate rate. The fire is being driven by steep slopes and dry fuel,” according to a Sunday night Cal Fire incident report.

Authorities dealing with the 44,881-acre Tubbs fire, which has leveled much of Santa Rosa, lifted evacuation orders on about 200 to 300 houses, including portions of the Larkfield and Wikiup neighborhoods just north of the community.

“Those were neighborhoods where the Tubbs fire came down to the backside,” Jones said. Families were allowed to return to unburned houses Sunday afternoon.

The Tubbs fire was listed as 60% contained as of Sunday night.

Hours after police lifted evacuation orders for a small area of the Larkfield-Wikiup area, dozens of residents sped through the darkened streets to check their houses for damage, or to see what was left to salvage. For some, trying to return home was traumatic.

Police officers erected barricades across Carriage Lane and checked residents' identification before allowing them to enter on foot. They hoped that barring cars from the area would discourage residents from spending the night in homes that still don't have electricity.

Kimberly Flinn emerged from the darkness of Carriage Lane late Sunday night, her shaking hands illuminated by the flashing blue and red lights of a police car.

Flinn and her partner, Jaiden Campbell, had just returned from a tour of their house in Wikiup — their first visit since they evacuated Monday morning.

“It’s gone,” Flinn said, crying. Campbell grabbed her hand. “We knew it was gone, but we… it’s gone.”

Flinn and Campbell said that during the days they were out of the house, they saw a satellite photo of their street, showing every house obliterated. It still didn’t prepare them for the extent of the damage. One car was half melted. Little was left standing beyond the house’s major support beam.

In the wreckage in their frontyard, Flinn found a white ceramic butterfly she had placed in a planter to commemorate a little boy who was killed in an accident. Butterflies, she said, were reminders that friends and family who have died are thinking of you.

The butterfly came out of the fire sooty but unscathed.

Napa County officials allowed residents back into the town of Calistoga on Sunday afternoon, after clearing everyone out last week in fear that flames would hit the city..

“The most active portion of the [Tubbs] fire is still the northeastern portion around Red Hill and Mount Saint Helena. The fire continues to make short uphill runs around to the north side of the peaks,” according to a Cal Fire incident report Sunday night.

Officials in Napa County, where the 51,057-acre Atlas fire was listed as 65% contained as of Sunday night, changed their tone in describing that blaze even though some evacuations remain in place.

No longer are they emphasizing the risk of potential devastation to more homes. Instead, they're pleading for patience while they mop up the fire's hot spots and have crews clear out scorched debris, fallen trees and repair roads.

Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann described the Atlas Peak area as a "moonscape" with nothing left.

“It burned everything,” he said at a community meeting Sunday.

Atlas Peak remains closed. Every road sign, from a posted speed limit to a cautionary “Slow Down” sign around a curve, has to be replaced before the roads are deemed safe for the public to travel, said county Supervisor Diane Dillon.

Public health director Karen Relucio said the water in the area is safe to drink but the air is still considered hazardous. A new batch of thousands of face masks were expected to arrive in Napa County on Monday, officials said.

Cheryl Lynn de Werff said she was certain her Napa County house was going to burn when she was forced to flee as a massive fire sped toward her Circle Oaks community.

It was 1 a.m. and she had just gone to sleep in her second-story bedroom when a sheriff's deputy pounded on her door. It was so loud there was no way she could miss it.

“So I came running to the door and he says, ‘Get out! Get out now, there's a fire coming!’

She said she grabbed a fresh load of laundry, threw it in her turquoise 2001 Thunderbird and took off.

In the week since, De Werff, 65, and hundreds like her have lived on edge about the fate of their homes in Circle Oaks, a mountain community on the east side of Napa County and in the path of the Atlas fire.

But at the community meeting Sunday attended by about 60 people at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, De Werff and her neighbors got the best kind of news possible: All of their homes were safe.

