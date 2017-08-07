Victims identified as CHP continues to probe cause of Fontana crash that killed 4

Two 12-year-old children and their grandmother were among the victims of a chain-reaction crash that killed four people on the 10 Freeway in Fontana on Friday, police said.

The California Highway Patrol identified three of the victims of the fatal wreck as Issac Briseno and Aliyn Miguel, both 12, of La Puente, and Maria Rodriguez, 58, also of La Puente, according to a statement. The fourth victim’s name was withheld pending notification of his family, but officials described the man as a 60-year-old Rialto resident.

The wreck occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Friday on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Cherry Avenue in Fontana, police have said. The Honda sedan that the children were riding in had pulled to the shoulder with an overheated engine, and the 60-year-old man also pulled over to aid the occupants, according to Officer Jesus Garcia, public information officer for the CHP’s Rancho Cucamonga station.

A Nissan Frontier veered onto the shoulder, striking Rodriguez and the unidentified male victim as they stood outside the Honda, according to the statement. The Nissan continued forward, slamming into the rear of the Honda where the children were seated, Garcia said Friday.

The children, Rodriguez and the unidentified Rialto man all died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Honda, identified as the children’s mother, Maria Briseno, was not injured.

On Friday, Garcia said investigators found a beer can inside the Nissan, which was driven by Luis Sanchez of Riverside. Police were investigating the crash as a drunk driving incident Friday, according to Garcia, who said it remains unclear why Sanchez swerved to the shoulder or how fast he was traveling.

Sanchez sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital. He was not arrested. A field sobriety test was not conducted, according to Garcia.

