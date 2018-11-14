New blaze rips through 20 acres in Rialto, burning at least two yards

A new wind-driven wildfire erupted late Tuesday in Rialto near the Fontana border, burning perilously close to homes as residents appeared to scramble to leave.
Live television footage showed at least two yards appeared to be on fire as the blaze grew from roughly 3 acres to 20 acres in about 15 minutes. The fire was reported at Sierra and Riverside avenues and was moving rapidly through heavy brush as strong winds blew through the area.
It’s unclear whether authorities had ordered mandatory evacuations, but it appeared flames had jumped Riverside Avenue into yards. But the head of the fire appeared to be moving generally away from homes. Television footage showed traffic backed up in the area as people rushed to flee.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
