Highland fire in Riverside County is 100% contained

The Highland fire burns Tuesday in the Aguanga area of Riverside County.

After burning 2,487 acres, destroying 13 structures and damaging three more, the Highland fire was 100% contained on Sunday evening, according to Riverside County fire officials.

The fire ignited Oct. 30 in grasses and brush in the Aguanga area and quickly exploded in size, driven by Santa Ana winds that swirled in the Inland Empire. More than 1,100 firefighters were deployed to attack the fire from the air and the ground.

By Tuesday, around 4,000 people had been ordered to evacuate, and the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory the following day.

All fire road closures and evacuation orders have since been lifted, but warnings remain in place for the fire perimeter area.

Fire officials urged motorists to continue to be cautious while driving near the fire as crews continued to work in the region.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.