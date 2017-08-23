2 children among four dead in house fire in Bloomington

A man, woman and two children died when flames swept through a Bloomington home Wednesday, fire officials said.

The fire erupted about 7:30 a.m. in the 17900 block of Santa Ana Avenue, according to Eric Sherwin, spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke inside the 1,300-square-foot home.

“Neighbors advised that people were still inside the home,” he said.

Firefighters immediately searched the home and found an unconscious woman trapped inside. She was pulled from the home and loaded into an ambulance, but later died at a hospital, Sherwin said.

Fire crews continued their search of the home, where they found the man and two children.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Arson investigators were looking into the cause of the fire, he said. Sherwin did not know whether the home was equipped with smoke alarms.

Authorities have not identified the victims, but Manuel Salinas told KTLA-TV that his sister, husband and her two children lived at the home.

“She was a nice person, she was motivated,” Salinas told the news station.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA

ALSO

Fire at auto repair shop knocks out power to hundreds of Montebello residents

Plumas County resident accused of setting fire that threatened Gold Rush town

Fire forces evacuations in Yosemite area, including the old Wawona Hotel