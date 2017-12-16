Thousands of inner-city children celebrate the Christmas season at Fred Jordan Mission on skid row

There was free food and presents for all.
Thousands of low-income children from downtown Los Angeles and the surrounding neighborhoods took part in the 73rd annual Christmas party Saturday at the Fred Jordan Mission on skid row, the largest event of its kind in L.A. for underprivileged children.
“We’re expecting over 10,000 kids and their families today,” said Tom Jordan, executive vice president of the mission. The downtown mission was founded by his parents in 1944.
During Saturday’s event, the children were given a bag full of new toys, including stuffed animals, skateboards, trucks and other goodies. The children and their mothers also received blankets, socks, gloves and a bag of food.
They were treated to a Christmas show that featured appearances by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, courtesy of Walt Disney Co. More than 500 volunteers from local churches and businesses took part in the day’s festivities.
“What I was looking forward to today is seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids,” Jordan said. “I take away today more than I can ever give. People’s hearts are being touched, and lives are being transformed.”