Thousands of inner-city children celebrate the Christmas season at Fred Jordan Mission on skid row

There was free food and presents for all.

Thousands of low-income children from downtown Los Angeles and the surrounding neighborhoods took part in the 73rd annual Christmas party Saturday at the Fred Jordan Mission on skid row, the largest event of its kind in L.A. for underprivileged children.

“We’re expecting over 10,000 kids and their families today,” said Tom Jordan, executive vice president of the mission. The downtown mission was founded by his parents in 1944.

During Saturday’s event, the children were given a bag full of new toys, including stuffed animals, skateboards, trucks and other goodies. The children and their mothers also received blankets, socks, gloves and a bag of food.

They were treated to a Christmas show that featured appearances by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, courtesy of Walt Disney Co. More than 500 volunteers from local churches and businesses took part in the day’s festivities.

“What I was looking forward to today is seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids,” Jordan said. “I take away today more than I can ever give. People’s hearts are being touched, and lives are being transformed.”

CAPTION Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. CAPTION Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. CAPTION The so-called sundowner winds are pushing south from the mountains down to the coast — removing moisture along the way — and are expected to present firefighters in Santa Barbara County with their biggest challenge since the Thomas fire roared back to life a week ago, officials said. The so-called sundowner winds are pushing south from the mountains down to the coast — removing moisture along the way — and are expected to present firefighters in Santa Barbara County with their biggest challenge since the Thomas fire roared back to life a week ago, officials said. CAPTION Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. CAPTION The bold bet by Disney will transform Hollywood, but how the two companies will merge is a big question. The bold bet by Disney will transform Hollywood, but how the two companies will merge is a big question. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump.

irfan.khan@latimes.com